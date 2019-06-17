

CTV Regina





The CFL has handed Tiger-Cat Simoni Lawrence a two-game suspension for his hit on Roughriders’ quarterback Zach Collaros.

Lawrence “made direct contact to the head” of Collaros in the first quarter of the Riders’ season opener in Hamilton on Thursday night.

“This dangerous and reckless hit has no place in our game,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in the league’s written decision.

Collaros was knocked out of the game by the hit, and has since been placed on the six game injured list.

Thursday night’s play was called for unnecessary roughness on the field and assessed a 25-yard penalty.

The league imposed the suspension after a hearing.