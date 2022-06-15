Ticket sales set to launch ahead of the 2022 Queen City Exhibition

With summer approaching, the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) began its effort to sell tickets for the 2022 Queen City Ex, which is set to run from August 3 to August 7 at Confederation Park.

In an effort to boost early sales, REAL is selling advanced tickets for the Ex at a discount.

“All gate admissions, for any age, any category, any person, purchased in advance through Queen-City-dot-com, regardless, adult, senior, child, will be five dollars all day,” announced Tim Reid, President of REAL.

In addition, anyone heading to the Sunderland AFC U23 and Toronto FC match at Mosaic Stadium August 3, will receive free admission to the QCX that day.

“The ability to host that U23 soccer series at Mosaic Stadium, on opening night of the fair, with a $5 ticket to get in, I think is something that will be remarkable,” added Reid.

Looking to make the event affordable in the wake of inflation, day-tripper advanced tickets are $50 as opposed to $68 at the gate. Advanced adult admissions are $14, children and senior tickets $10, while a fast pass can be purchased for $20.

At the gate, adult admissions are $18, children and seniors are $14 and fast passes are $25.

REAL is also partnering with the Regina Food Bank, encouraging everyone attending the free pancake breakfast on August 7th to help support the food bank through monetary donations, or by bringing canned food to donate.

“It’s incredibly impactful, from the events, to the recognition, to giving people the opportunity to support their neighbour,” said John Bailey, CEO of the Regina Food Bank. “QCX has an unparalleled reach in our community and to be part of that and have that awareness to raise food and funds is incredible for us.”

As for the attractions, the rodeo will be back on Confederation Park grounds, as will family shows, extreme zone, the midway and plenty of tasty treats, all which can be found online.

But most importantly the emphasis on live music, and local artists like Tenille Arts and Kendra Kay, will be back on the Original 16 stage.

“After not being able to play around home for a while, getting to actually be so close to home to play a show and have friends and family come out its pretty sweet, I’m really excited,” said Kay.

Other music includes Street Heart, the Head Pins, Tesher, Tim Hicks, and the August 4 headliner, Jason Derulo, which Reid is especially excited about.

“And I don’t think we will ever have seen a performer with the caliber of Jason Derulo in Confederation Park.”

Tickets are set to go on sale June 16, at 10 a.m.