There are still tickets available to see Garth Brooks in Regina on Aug. 9.

Brooks announced he would play the first country concert ever at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 10. Once that show sold out in under an hour, Brooks announced a second Regina show the night before, on Aug. 9.

Tickets for that concert went on sale on Friday morning and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Mosaic Stadium Box Office.