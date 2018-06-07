Tim Probe found not guilty of breach of trust, municipal corruption
Former Deputy Reeve of the RM of Sherwood Tim Probe has been found not guilty of breach of trust and municipal corruption.
Most of the accusations were levelled against him by the reeve of the RM, Jeffrey Poissant. The case surrounded a private conversation between Probe and Poissant.
Probe was removed from his position on council in February.