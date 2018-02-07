

CTV Regina





Tim Probe has been removed from his position on council with the RM of Sherwood.

Council passed a resolution last February to ask Probe to step down. He refused and the matter was sent to a judge. The judge ruled he would have to give up his seat.

Probe is facing charges of breach of trust and municipal corruption. A judge is expected to deliver a verdict in June.

The other councillors will decide whether Probe’s seat will be filled in a byelection, or in the general election in October 2018.