Tim Probe removed from council position with RM of Sherwood
Rural Municipality of Sherwood councillor Tim Probe speaks at a news conference in Regina in this undated file photo.
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 3:16PM CST
Tim Probe has been removed from his position on council with the RM of Sherwood.
Council passed a resolution last February to ask Probe to step down. He refused and the matter was sent to a judge. The judge ruled he would have to give up his seat.
Probe is facing charges of breach of trust and municipal corruption. A judge is expected to deliver a verdict in June.
The other councillors will decide whether Probe’s seat will be filled in a byelection, or in the general election in October 2018.