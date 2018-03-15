

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan wants to remind anglers to remove their fishing shelters.

Shelters south of Highway 16 must be removed by March 15th and shelters in areas north of Highway 16 have to be removed by March 31st.

The government warns that unremoved shelters would lead to the possibility of owners being prosecuted, with the shelter’s structure and contents being removed and confiscated. Anglers must also remove litter when taking their shelters off the ice.

They advise people to do this with extreme caution. Signs of slush, thermal cracks and pressure ridges are indicators of unsafe conditions.

Ice fishing season officially closes on March 31st in southern and central Saskatchewan and on April 15 in northern regions.