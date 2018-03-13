

CTV Regina





With the recent snowfall in the southern part of the province, Saskatchewan Government Insurance is offering tips on how to protect your property as the snow begins to melt.

SGI suggests raking snow off of your roof, checking eaves troughs and gutters for ice dams, shoveling snow away from your home’s foundation, checking your yard’s grading to make sure it slopes away from the foundation, extending downspouts at least two metres away from your home, checking your sump pump, and checking your basement for signs of water.

“There’s a lot you can do to make sure that when the snow melts, that water makes its way to the drain and not into your home,” SGI Canada chief operating officer Don Thompson said in a news release. “A little time spent now could save you a big headache as the weather warms up. This much snow so late in the season could result in a very fast melt.”

Homeowners are encouraged to check with their insurance broker to see if they are covered for overland flooding. Anyone who does experience flooding should contact their insurance broker to file a claim as soon as possible.

If your home does flood, SGI says to clean up as soon as possible but not to throw anything out. Any appliances that have come into contact with water should be checked by an electrician. Cleaning expenses can be included in the claim.

For more information on how to prepare for potential flooding, visit sgicanada.ca/tips.