

CTV Regina





Despite efforts to sand streets and sidewalks, cold temperatures mean the ice in Regina is here to stay.

There’s ice everywhere you look in the Queen City. Nurse Taylor Kwocha said the conditions are the worst she’s ever seen.

“The entire street is covered in ice,” she said.

Kwocha began the deicing process on her front steps and driveway when she got home from work on Tuesday night. The City of Regina said there aren’t any rules when it comes to salting and sanding your home. But, it is the neighbourly thing to do in order to keep everyone safe.

“There is no bylaw in place for resident that have to clean to clean their sidewalks,” said Norman Kyle with the city. “There is a clean property bylaw for the downtown area, to clear sidewalks in events like this.”

Hardware stores are working hard to keep up with the demand for deicer and sand. If those options aren’t available, it is possible to pick up other options for traction. Canadian Tire recommended crampons – grips that can be attached to any pair of flat shoes or boots.

“They really will stick in the ice,” said Mike DeNomme, manager of Canadian Tire in east Regina. “They give you that bite into the ice and you get the traction. Right now, there’s absolutely no traction out there.”

Products to fight the ice are selling fast. CTV News spoke with multiple stores with low inventory, meaning residents might need to get creative to stay upright on the slippery streets.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Jessica Smith