REGINA -- A Regina pair is making the best of a less than ideal situation, with a parody video of a popular song.

Based on Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk, best friends Christian Hulet and Jenny Deane used their free time to write their own song about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are both pretty creative and love working on projects like this,” the pair told CTV News Regina in a message. “Our intentions were to create a lighthearted video to brighten people’s days during this time.

“We wanted to show support to all the frontline workers and show the importance of isolation.”

Deane works for Kraft Heinz and Hulet works with women and children at the YWCA. Hulet has been working from home for three weeks.