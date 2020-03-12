Toilet paper sold out at Regina Costco
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 2:09PM CST
FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo people shop at a Costco store in Homestead, Pa. The Gap Inc. reports financial results Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
REGINA -- Costco Wholesale in Regina is sold out of toilet paper.
A representative for the store told CTV News Regina that toilet paper has been selling fast recently, and it has been hard to keep it on the shelves.
He said the problem in Regina is not as severe as what Costco stores in B.C. are experiencing, however the product remains in short supply.