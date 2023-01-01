Top 5 feel good stories of 2022 in Sask.

In a year filled with often-unpleasant news headlines, there were also some stories that emerged that added some much-needed positivity and inspiration.

From a man reuniting with his grandpa’s old truck, to Saskatchewan cheerleaders making history, here are the top five ‘feel good’ stories of 2022.

SASK. MAN FINDS GRANDPA’S TRUCK FOR SALE

Sean Ebel of Preeceville, Sask., was reunited with his grandfather’s classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it for sale on social media.

The same truck Ebel’s grandfather bought nearly 50 years ago was put online to sell for parts, but Ebel said he could never imagine someone cutting it up.

Ebel reached out to buy the truck back and set his sights on fixing it up, saying it felt like a part of his grandpa was with him.

FORGOTTEN TIME CAPSULE UNCOVERED

A time capsule, created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school, was discovered 18 years after it was meant to be opened, resulting in great memories for past students.

The current principal of the school found the capsule when she was cleaning out a storage room and posted about it on a Moose Jaw Facebook group.

The discovery of the time capsule resulted in several past students reconnecting with people they hadn’t heard from for years.

The capsule contained entries from students who were in Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2 from different schools, and students from Grades 9 to 12 at Riverview Collegiate.

SASK. CHEERLEADERS MAKE HISTORY

Rebels Cheerleading Athletics made history after finishing in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL in April.

Smoke, the International Open All-Girl Level Five team, beat out 26 groups from around the world to claim the title at the World Championship of All Star Cheerleading.

Upon returning home to Regina, the team was on cloud nine as they reflected on their historic win.

FARMERS LIFT EACH OTHER UP

An act of generosity from a retired paraplegic farmer allowed a teenage farmer from Moosomin who recently lost the use of his legs to continue doing what he loves.

Merle Malin stumbled across 16-year-old Levi Jamieson’s story by chance when he was flipping through the local newspaper.

He reached out to the newspaper to connect with Jamieson to offer him a hydraulic chair lift.

Jamieson said the gift was a life changer, as he no longer needed his parents to help him in and out of the farming equipment.

MAKING SENIORS HAPPY WITH MUSIC

Two organizations, Concerts in Care and the Music Performance Trust Fund, made it part of their mission to introduce live music to seniors homes during the pandemic.

Concerts in Care provided over 2,000 performances at senior homes in Ontario and branched out to other provinces, including Saskatchewan.

An accordion player from St. Catharines, Ont., Walter Ostanek, took time to play at seniors homes while on his tour, making stops in Saskatchewan.

The music brought joy to seniors who faced limited entertainment options during the pandemic.