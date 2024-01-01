Top 5 feel good stories of 2023 in Sask.
In a year filled with unpleasant news events, a few stories emerged like beacons of light in the darkness.
From AI technology giving a woman back her ability to speak, to a local baseball team making a historic win at the World Series — these are the top five “feel good” stories of 2023.
WOMAN GETS VOICE BACK AFTER STROKE
A Regina woman who suffered a stroke was able to get her voice back thanks to artificial intelligence driven technology and a brain implant.
After a stroke, Ann Johnson was left with locked-in syndrome, an ailment that leaves a person cognizant but paralyzed and largely unable to communicate.
More than 18 years after she lost her ability to speak, Johnson tested new brain-computer technology from researchers at the University of California San Francisco and the University of California Berkley.
The new technology was able to decode Johnson’s brain signals and turn them into words. Johnson was able to speak using the sound of her voice after the software was trained using a past clip of her speaking.
TY AND KAT WIN AMAZING RACE CANADA
Ty Smith, a former Humboldt Broncos player, and his girlfriend Kat Kastner were crowned winners of the 9th season of the Amazing Race Canada.
Smith was part of the team that was involved in a collision in 2018 that killed 16 people and injured 13 others, including himself.
For winning the show, the pair took home $250,000, two 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 vehicles and a trip around the world, in addition to winning prizes for each leg of the race they won.
Smith said it was a special journey, being able to race for everyone impacted by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.
SASK. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FAN GETS SPECIAL TREATMENT
Cheryl Fisher, a woman from Grenfell, Sask., has been a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks for over 60 years and went to her first game on April 4.
- Sask. woman's 63-year love affair with Chicago Blackhawks earns her special treatment at Calgary game
Fisher brought a sign with her that said “63 yrs fan, 1st time seeing Blackhawks live,” which caught the attention of defenceman Connor Murphy during warmups.
Murphy was seen tossing a puck over the glass for Fisher then returning minutes later with a stick for her.
The video, shared to TikTok, went viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views.
BELLA “BRAVE” GETS LIFE-SAVING BOWEL SURGERY
Bella “Brave” Thomson, a young girl who stole hearts on TikTok, received a life saving bowel surgery in August.
Following her surgery at Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital, the young girl met actor Ryan Reynolds, and the pair seemed to hit it off.
Thomson, who recently turned 10-years-old, was born with a form of dwarfism and without an immune system, and has spent much of her life in hospitals.
She and her mom Kyla returned home to Swift Current in December.
LOCAL BASEBALL TEAM WINS GAME AT LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
North Regina’s Little League team made it to the World Series and left the competition having won a game, something no team from Regina has achieved before.
- A historic win: North Regina's 2023 Little League World Series appearance remains one for the history books
The local team was just the second from the Queen City to make it to the Little League World Series, with the first in 2002.
The team represented Team Canada and won 3-0 against the Czech Republic during the event in Williamsport, Pa. in August.
The team earned their ticket to the Little League World Series by defeating Vancouver’s Little Mountain Baseball, and although they didn’t advance further, they created lasting memories.
- With files from Drew Postey and Cole Davenport.
