The Queen City is playing host to hundreds of baton twirlers this week, as the Canadian Baton Championship takes over the University of Regina.

Over 260 athletes from across the country will be coming to Regina to twist, and twirl their way through the annual competition, making it one of the biggest of its kind. Various events will be held from Monday to Thursday, with the opening ceremonies kicking off the competition on Sunday night.

For Regina baton twirler Sophie Lightheart, the competition is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“Practice, lots of practice, lots of hours in the gym trying new things,” said Lightheart. You don’t wanna just keep doing the same tricks over and over again. You always wanna be trying something new.”

The competition is made up of a mix of individual and team events, with up to eight team members on the floor at once.

“Working with other girls, other people instead of just by yourself it’s just really nice to have kind of the whole group,” said Lightheart.

Cassandra Smith came across the country to coach the Ontario team and said she is excited to see what her team can do on the national stage.

“Watching them finally get to come and compete at the competition they’ve been practicing all year to compete at is amazing,” said Smith.

The four day event wraps up on Thursday where Canada’s top baton twirling team will be crowned.

With files from CTV’s Dominique Head