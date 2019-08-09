Top stories: Another sinkhole, doctor accused of over-prescribing, drive-in delivers old time magic
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 3:09PM CST
1. Sinkhole opens on Pasqua Street
A sinkhole opened up on Pasqua Street in Regina.
2. Saskatchewan doctor accused of prescription misconduct gives up licence
A Saskatchewan doctor accused of inappropriately prescribing opioids to patients has agreed to give up his medical licence.
3. Farmer's field turned drive-in theatre still delivering old time movie magic
For some it's a blast from their past; others a brand new movie viewing experience: drive-in movie theatres once flourished in Canada with more than 240 locations across the country.
4. 'The thunder’s going to roll': Here's what Garth Brooks said about his upcoming Regina shows
Mosaic Stadium will be rocking this weekend with Garth Brooks taking over the Stadium for two shows on Friday and Saturday night.
5. Regina man charged with sexual assault against 12-year-old
Regina police say a 49-year-old man is facing charges for sexual assault against a 12-year-old girl.