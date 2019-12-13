1. Boy charged with arson after allegedly lighting paper towel on fire at north Regina Walmart

Police have charged a 12-year-old boy with arson after he allegedly lit paper towel on fire at the north Regina Walmart on Tuesday night.

2. Co-op Refinery transporting staff via helicopter as job action continues

The Co-op Refinery said it is using helicopters to transport staff into the Regina facility as job action continues.

3. Trio wanted for stealing 'large amount of Crest White Strips' from Regina stores

Regina Crime Stoppers is searching for three suspects who allegedly stole a “large number of Crest White Strips” from several local businesses.

4. Man, 39, charged with stealing bottles collected for charity by local team

A 39 year-old man is charged with stealing recyclable bottles collected by a local youth ringette team.

5. Merchant Law Group files a $2.8M offer on former Capital Pointe property

The Merchant Law Group has filed a $2.8 million offer on the former Capital Pointe property, $500,000 higher than the asking price.

