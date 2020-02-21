REGINA -- 1. 'In our hearts': Aly Jenkins honoured at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Aly Jenkins was honoured with a special ceremony at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Jenkins died in October due to complications in childbirth.

2. Sask. songstress scores slam dunk at All-Star Game

Saskatchewan’s own Tenille Arts was featured at centre court during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Chicago.

3. Co-op members, Unifor supporters, gather for protest at gas bar

Co-op members and Unifor supporters rallied at a Co-op gas bar in North Regina on Monday.

4. Regina police perform roadside THC test, driver issued 72-hour licence suspension

A Regina driver had his licence suspended for 72 hours after police say he tested positive for THC in a roadside test performed by the police service.

5. 16-year-old girl stabbed Sunday morning

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was reportedly stabbed early on Sunday morning.

