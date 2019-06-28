1. Sheree Fertuck's husband charged with first-degree murder in her disappearance

The RCMP announced Tuesday that Greg Fertuck has been arrested for the murder of Sheree Fertuck.

2. Video shows flames, smoke, billowing out of Harbour Landing condo

The Regina Fire Dept. battled a condo fire in the 5300 block of Beacon Dr on Wednesday afternoon.

3. This man has been charged in Regina's fifth homicide of 2019

Police have charged Morley Dean Whitequill with second-degree murder after a woman’s body was found in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Tuesday morning.

4. Goodale calls for consideration of canal between Lake Diefenbaker, Qu’Appelle valley at water management summit

Amid a wild month of Saskatchewan weather, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale says it’s time to consider a project that would connect Lake Diefenbaker to the Qu’Appelle valley.

5. 'Shocking and terrible': Stoughton community outraged after school Pride flag found burned

A student at Stoughton Central School says she's outraged after the schools Pride flag was “burned to a crisp.”

