1. 'This town is too much for me': Food truck owner leaves Regina Beach after tires slashed

Food truck vendor Scott Mickel hasn’t received a warm welcome in Regina Beach since setting up his food truck in the resort community earlier this month.

2. Police searching for two men after a car was stolen at gun point on Sunday morning

Police are looking for two men after a person was assaulted and robbed at gun point early on Sunday morning.

3. Riders trade QB Zach Collaros to Toronto Argonauts

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded quarterback Zach Collaros to the Toronto Argonauts.

4. 'Zombie weed' taking over growth in some areas of Regina: resident

It’s a purple-flowered weed that spreads quickly, is tough to remove, and is annoying to those like Terry White who like keeping their lawns in tip-top shape.

5. Death leads Assiniboia RCMP to believe drugs laced with fentanyl

Some illicit drugs in Assiniboia are believed to be laced with fentanyl, according to RCMP.

