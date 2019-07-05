1. 'I was traumatized': Original Gainer concerned by mascot's new look

Following the reveal of Gainer the Gopher’s new look, Original Gainer (OG), the person who originally wore the suit from 1977 to 1979, is voicing his disapproval.

2. Twenty-two electricians handed sanctions for academic misconduct

Twenty-two construction electricians are facing sanctions for academic misconduct.

3. Police respond to truck stuck in sinkhole on Avonhurst Drive

A truck got stuck in a sinkhole on Avonhurst Drive on Canada Day afternoon.

4. Two children rescued following joint ICE investigation in Sask., Alta.

The RCMP in Saskatchewan and Alberta have arrested two men and rescued two children following a joint investigation between the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (Sask ICE) and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ALERT ICE).

5. 'We have jurisdiction over our lands': Pheasant Rump opens cannabis shop despite lack of provincial permit

A grand-opening was held on Monday for a new marijuana dispensary on Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation.

