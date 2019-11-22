1. Suspects ransacked, burned down home while owners on vacation: RPS

The Regina Police Service is looking for a number of people suspected of raiding a home and burning it down while the homeowners were on vacation.

2. RCMP issue nearly $1,000 ticket to driver going double speed limit on grid road

The RCMP issued a nearly $1,000 ticket to a driver going more than twice the speed limit on a grid road near Balgonie.

3. Wexit Saskatchewan gathers signatures to form new party

Members of Wexit Saskatchewan collected signatures Sunday afternoon for a petition to form a new political party.

4. Caught on camera: Rare white deer spotted near Moose Jaw

A woman driving near Moose Jaw captured a rare sight on Tuesday.

Laurel Jenkin videoed a white albino deer just north of Moose Jaw off Highway 2.

5. Regina production company impresses with West Final aerial drone shots

Some stunning shots of Mosaic Stadium during TSN’s broadcast of the Western Final were courtesy of a Regina production company.

