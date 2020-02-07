REGINA -- Police investigating after 7 Co-op Refinery managers homes vandalized

Brad DeLorey, spokesperson for the Co-op Refinery confirmed that all the homes involved are owned by managers of the Co-op Refinery Complex.

Community raising funds to honour perinatal program coordinator Sally Elliott

A Regina woman is raising money to honour Sally Elliott, a registered nurse and YMCA Regina’s long-time perinatal program coordinator.

Unifor spokesman Scott Doherty was arrested by Regina police

Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor national president Jerry Dias was arrested by Regina police on Thursday.

Sask. farmers to lose 12 per cent of net income to carbon tax: APAS

An estimate conducted by the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) shows a sizable loss for Saskatchewan farmers to the federal carbon pricing plan.

Co-op places limitations on fuel across the Prairies amid labour dispute

Federated Co-op Limited has placed limitations on diesel and gasoline at its Card Lock locations.

