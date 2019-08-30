1. Man killed in RCMP-involved shooting remembered by brother

The family of Lucien Silverquill has identified him as the man killed in an RCMP officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

2. Regina man charged with manslaughter of infant son arrested: RPS

A Regina man who was previously wanted on a country-wide warrant for manslaughter stemming from a 2017 investigation into the death of a baby, has been arrested.

3. Lumsden drive-in shut down by RM over safety concerns

The Moonlight Movies Drive-In Theatre in Lumsden has been shut down by the Rural Municipality of Lumsden.

4. Here's a look inside the Hospitals of Regina Foundation's newest showhome

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation has launched its 2019 Home Lottery, and this year’s grand prize is a $1.1 million home along with $30,000 cash.

5. 'I can barely get here': City construction causes headache for local restaurant, 8 years and counting

The owners of Fresh & Sweet, on the corner of McIntyre Street and Victoria Avenue, have been dealing with construction around their business for eight years, and the city’s recent infrastructure and beautification project has stretched that headache out even longer.

