1. Police hand out $1K ticket to driver going twice the speed limit

A Regina driver was handed a $1,056 ticket for travelling more than twice the speed limit over the weekend.

2. Swift Current Broncos release trainer following 'pattern of demeaning and derogatory comments'

The Swift Current Broncos announced they have released Head Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager Jamie Leblanc due to a “Recent pattern of demeaning and derogatory comments, threatening behaviour and unprofessional conduct.”

3. SaskTel no longer accepting in-person bill payments starting next month

Eleven SaskTel stores across Saskatchewan will no longer accept payments from customers in-person, starting next month.

4. Co-op Refinery union workers locked out

Hundreds of union workers at Regina’s Co-op Refinery continue to picket outside of the complex, after going on strike on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and then being locked out by the refinery at 5:30 p.m.

5. 'So much time and investment lost': Grinch damages Christmas display on Regina home

A Regina family known for setting up an elaborate Christmas light display is cleaning up after someone drove a truck through their decorations.

