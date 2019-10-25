Top Stories: RCMP issue warrant for business owner, Unifor reaches deal, Goodale loses seat
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 2:35PM CST
1. Yorkton RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Calgary business owner
Yorkton RCMP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a Calgary construction company owner accused of fraud.
2. Unifor reaches tentative deal with six Sask. Crown corporations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced its six Crown corporations have reached tentative agreements with their Unifor Locals, ending a 17-day strike.
3. Community near Southey helps grieving family finish harvest
The farming community around Southey rallied behind a grieving family on Saturday to help them finish off harvest, after losing a loved one.
4. Conservatives upset veteran Liberal MP Goodale, Michael Kram wins riding
Michael Kram has been declared the winner of the contentious riding of Regina-Wascana, previously held by Liberal MP Ralph Goodale for 26 years.
5. 'Who won in my riding?': Here’s who will be representing you in Ottawa
For the first time since 1965, every riding in Saskatchewan went Tory blue. Here's who won in all Sask. ridings.