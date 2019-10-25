1. Yorkton RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Calgary business owner

Yorkton RCMP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a Calgary construction company owner accused of fraud.

2. Unifor reaches tentative deal with six Sask. Crown corporations

The Government of Saskatchewan announced its six Crown corporations have reached tentative agreements with their Unifor Locals, ending a 17-day strike.

3. Community near Southey helps grieving family finish harvest

The farming community around Southey rallied behind a grieving family on Saturday to help them finish off harvest, after losing a loved one.

4. Conservatives upset veteran Liberal MP Goodale, Michael Kram wins riding

Michael Kram has been declared the winner of the contentious riding of Regina-Wascana, previously held by Liberal MP Ralph Goodale for 26 years.

5. 'Who won in my riding?': Here’s who will be representing you in Ottawa

For the first time since 1965, every riding in Saskatchewan went Tory blue. Here's who won in all Sask. ridings.

