Top Stories: Sask. family loses thousands, Co-op Refinery labour dispute, homicide victims remembered
REGINA -- 1. Sask. farming family out hundreds of thousands of dollars in apparent case of identity theft
A Saskatchewan farming family says they have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after someone stole their identity and drained their farm operation banking account.
2. American actor wades into Co-op Refinery labour dispute
American actor Danny Glover waded into the Co-op Refinery labour dispute on Monday, sending out a tweet supporting locked out Unifor workers.
3. 'A very nice young man': Family, friends reflect on life of Regina homicide victim
The father of a Regina homicide victim is demanding justice after the death of his son.
4. 4 charged with human trafficking after 2 young girls found in vehicles
Four people are facing human trafficking charges after the RCMP says they were stopped with two young girls in the back of their vehicles near Swift Current on Tuesday.
5. 'She couldn't seem to get home': Jenny McKay's family reflects on her life ahead of husband's verdict
Doug Campbell still feels his daughter’s presence on the beach, near their family home in Nova Scotia.