REGINA -- 1. Sask. farming family out hundreds of thousands of dollars in apparent case of identity theft

A Saskatchewan farming family says they have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after someone stole their identity and drained their farm operation banking account.

Click here to read more.

2. American actor wades into Co-op Refinery labour dispute

American actor Danny Glover waded into the Co-op Refinery labour dispute on Monday, sending out a tweet supporting locked out Unifor workers.

Click here to read more.

3. 'A very nice young man': Family, friends reflect on life of Regina homicide victim

The father of a Regina homicide victim is demanding justice after the death of his son.

Click here to read more.

4. 4 charged with human trafficking after 2 young girls found in vehicles

Four people are facing human trafficking charges after the RCMP says they were stopped with two young girls in the back of their vehicles near Swift Current on Tuesday.

Click here to read more.

5. 'She couldn't seem to get home': Jenny McKay's family reflects on her life ahead of husband's verdict

Doug Campbell still feels his daughter’s presence on the beach, near their family home in Nova Scotia.

Click here to read more.