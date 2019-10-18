Man dead following Friday night garage explosion

A man is dead after an explosion and fire at a garage in the 4400 block of 7 Ave. on Friday night, according to the Regina Fire Department.

Snowbirds pilot forced to eject as plane crashes at Atlanta Air Show

A Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot was forced to eject from his plane at a show in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Snowbirds.

First female coach in WHL history hits the ice in Moose Jaw

The first woman to hold a full time coaching position in WHL history took to the ice for her first practice with the Moose Jaw Warriors on Monday.

Regina man charged with possession of 44 bikes believed to be stolen

A Regina man is facing charges after police found 44 stolen bikes in his possession.

Heritage home in Regina listed for sale

A Municipal Heritage Property built in 1913 is for sale in Regina’s Core neighbourhood.

