1. Court of appeal rules against Sask. in carbon tax challenge, says carbon tax is constitutional

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has ruled against the Government of Saskatchewan in its appeal of the federal carbon pricing plan.

2. Travel not recommended on many Sask. highways: Highway Hotline

The Government of Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline says travel is not recommended on many Southern Saskatchewan highways.

3. Employee in hospital following accident at Evraz Steel plant

An incident at Evraz Steel on Monday resulted in one employee being sent to hospital.

4. Costco applies for liquor permit at new Regina location

The new Costco in Regina’s east end has applied for a liquor permit from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

5. 'You don’t have to be drunk to eat these ones': Cupar family finds success with pickled egg business

Pickled eggs are something Desfosses and her family know well, so well that in her hometown of Cupar she’s taking a crack at a new business called Nanjo’s.

