Top stories this week: carbon price court ruling, injury at Evraz steel plant, egg-citing venture
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 3:34PM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 3, 2019 3:39PM CST
1. Court of appeal rules against Sask. in carbon tax challenge, says carbon tax is constitutional
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has ruled against the Government of Saskatchewan in its appeal of the federal carbon pricing plan.
2. Travel not recommended on many Sask. highways: Highway Hotline
The Government of Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline says travel is not recommended on many Southern Saskatchewan highways.
3. Employee in hospital following accident at Evraz Steel plant
An incident at Evraz Steel on Monday resulted in one employee being sent to hospital.
4. Costco applies for liquor permit at new Regina location
The new Costco in Regina’s east end has applied for a liquor permit from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.
5. 'You don’t have to be drunk to eat these ones': Cupar family finds success with pickled egg business
Pickled eggs are something Desfosses and her family know well, so well that in her hometown of Cupar she’s taking a crack at a new business called Nanjo’s.