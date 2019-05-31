Top stories this week: Farm trucking regulations, fentanyl seized, Garth Brooks to perform
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 3:46PM CST
1. Farmers will need 40 hours of training to drive semis starting next year: Province
Farmers driving semi-trucks for agriculture operations will need to undergo mandatory training starting next year.
2. Sisters from North Central Regina are offering free rides for women in need
After hearing about her friend’s sister, 22 year-old Jenaya Wapemoose going missing last April, Avanna Noname wants to make sure women get home safely.
3. Over 750 grams of fentanyl seized by Regina, Moose Jaw police
Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit with assistance from the Moose Jaw Police Service.
4. Ex RCMP member charged with breach of trust
An ex member of the Assiniboia RCMP is facing charges of criminal breach of trust.
5. Garth Brooks coming to Mosaic Stadium in August
Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Regina on August 10.