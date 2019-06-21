Top stories this week: Girl ingests meth, flash flood, Moose Jaw officer dismissed
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 3:04PM CST
1. Estevan girl recovering after ingesting meth found at campground
An Estevan mother is warning other parents after her young daughter picked up drugs off the ground and ingested them.
2. 'It's so Saskatchewan': Campground putting 'bin' in cabin
A Moose Jaw-area couple is putting a new twist on the traditional campground, while reusing old farming materials.
3. Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Swift Current
Heavy amounts of rain in Swift Current on Tuesday caused some parts of the city to flood, according to the fire department.
4. Sask. introduces new income support program, industry concerned
The Government of Saskatchewan has announced details of a new program that is meant to help people on income assistance become more self-sufficient and overcome challenges.
5. Officer dismissed from Moose Jaw Police Service
An officer was dismissed from the Moose Jaw Police Service on Wednesday afternoon.