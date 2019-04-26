1. Saltcoats man says he can't afford incorrect SaskPower bills

A Saltcoats man said that he can’t afford his SaskPower bill and that it’s incorrect.

According to SaskPower, Melvin Matychuk owes more than $2,100.

2. Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking could be in Regina

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking and forcible confinement may be in Regina.

3. 'Such a dangerous drug': Traffic stop for seatbelt ticket leads to discovery of 10,000 doses of meth

The RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit seized 1,004 grams of methamphetamine — around 10,000 doses — in a traffic stop on Highway 7 last week.

4. RCMP divers working to recover body of man who fell into the Assiniboine River

An RCMP dive team worked to recover the body of a man who fell into the Assiniboine River on Thursday.

5. Father pleads for safe return of missing teenage son

Brayden Olson, 15, has been missing for two weeks and his father hopes raising awareness will see his son home safety.

The Regina teen was last seen in a home near Pilot Butte at around 2 p.m. on April 8.

