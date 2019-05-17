

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Here's a look at what made headlines in southern Saskatchewan this week.

1. RCMP investigating video of man burning Nazi, Confederate flags

Ituna RCMP are investigating after a man took it upon himself to take down and burn Nazi and Confederate flags hung at a residence in Kelliher.

2. Community comes together for local store owner following sudden closure

After decades serving the community, Dewdney Drugs suddenly closed its doors last Thursday.

3. 'Few people understand': History professor, Multicultural Council critical of Confederate flag defence in Sask.

Following uproar over a Kelliher man flying Nazi and Confederate flags above his home, some in Saskatchewan are making the argument the Confederate flag is not racist.

4. Sask. company building 30,000 square foot hangar at Regina Airport

The newest addition to the Regina airport’s business park will be a large aircraft hangar that will be large enough to service any plane that typically flies into the city.

5.Ring Road bridge replacement expected to take 6 months

The City of Regina has begun replacement of bridges on Ring Rd. over Wascana Creek.

