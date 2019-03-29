Here's a look at what made headlines in southern Saskatchewan this week.

1. After 46 years in business, popular Regina bar torn down

After a long history of entertainment, the Pump Roadhouse has been reduced to rubble. The demolition will make way for a new Mosque at the corner of Victoria Ave. and Park St.

2. Riders concerned by ‘significant risks’ of potential NFL game

Despite the possibility of the pre-season NFL game being dashed on Friday, the story of the Roughriders scheduling concerns took off earlier this week.

The Roughriders issued a statement saying they were not opposed to a potential NFL pre-season game at Mosaic Stadium, but they have some concerns.

The team said that the proposed date for the pre-season game would be Friday, August 23, which would conflict with the Riders regular-season game the following day.

3. Duran Redwood handed life sentence for killing girlfriend

Duran Redwood has been given a life sentence for killing his girlfriend, Celeste Yawney, in 2015.

He won’t be eligible for parole for 15 years.

4. RCMP say RPS’ Machinskinic death investigation does not meet professional investigative standards

The Regina Police Service released a redacted copy of the “Independent File Review: Sudden Death Investigation of Nadine Machiskinic” on Thursday.

Regina Police Service originally received the report in November of 2018. Police said it would not make the results of the report public, which was met with backlash from Machiskinic’s family.

5. Rupaul’s Drag Race World Tour announces Regina tour date

The official Rupaul’s Drag Race World Tour will be stopping the Queen City this fall.

The show will take place on October 4th at the Conexus Arts Centre, and will feature Michelle Visage, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and the cast of season 11.

