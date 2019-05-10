1. 'For him, I'll live on': Children of man who died in officer-involved shooting speak out

The children of Geoff Morris, the man who died after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, are hoping to shed light on the type of person their father was.

2. 'I’m basically landlocked': Roads to B-Say-Tah cabin blocked for nearly five years

Almost five years ago, Dustin Grant bought a cabin in the village of B-Say-Tah, overlooking Echo Lake. He had grown up visiting the lake, and his best friend owned the property across the cabin. But after purchasing the lot, he realized he couldn’t get to the cabin by vehicle.

3. Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation banning all illegal drugs, including cannabis

Carry The Kettle Nakoda Nation is banning all illegal drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, opioids and cannabis, which has been legal in Canada since last October.

4. Body of Ernest Severight found near Kamsack

The body of 30-year-old Ernest Severight was found near Kamsack on Sunday morning.

5. Opening soon: Regina Bypass on time and on budget, province says

The province says the Regina Bypass is on time and on budget and will be opening soon.

