1. Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos bus crash sentenced to eight years

The Calgary truck driver involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Justice Inez Cardinal delivered her sentence to Jaskirat Singh Sidhu in Melfort on Friday morning, describing a “catastrophic” collision.

2. Winnipeg Jets announce prices for Regina’s Heritage Classic tickets

The Winnipeg Jets announced prices for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, which will be held in Regina later this year.

In an email to Winnipeg Jets season tickets holders, the team indicated the tickets will range from $124.50 to $394.50.

3. Budget breakdown: Sask. tables 2019 budget

The Saskatchewan Government has tabled a balanced budget for 2019-20.

Here’s a look at how the provincial budget breaks down.

4. Young boy meets bone marrow donor for first time

Lincoln Honoway had a bone marrow transplant that saved his life, and on Saturday, the six-year-old got to meet the woman who helped keep him alive.

5. Notable noise complaint results in charge against local Moose Jaw business

Moose Jaw once went by the nick name of The Friendly City but it’s now living up to its new title of Canada's Most Notorious City, after a spat between a business and its downtown neighbours.

