1. Husband, father-in-law identified on GoFundMe as victims of fatal weekend crash

Two people who died in a collision near Weyburn on Saturday have been identified as Eric Calibaba and Dale Chessall.

2. Police investigate after two found dead in East Regina

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroner have begun a death investigation after the discovery of two dead men.

3. Police looking for suspects who kidnapped two teens, one victim still missing

Police are looking for a man and a woman who they say kidnapped two teens on Thursday.

4. RM of Moose Jaw councillor killed in plane crash near Medicine Hat

A councillor from the RM of Moose Jaw was killed in a plane crash in Alberta over the weekend.

5. End of the line for Bearded Prairie Chef: Josh Miller out of MasterChef Canada finals

Regina home cook Josh Miller, better known as the Bearded Prairie Chef on MasterChef Canada, fell just short of making the finals in Monday night’s episode.

