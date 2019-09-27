Top Stories: Violent sexual offender eligible for release, impaired driving charge in Ring Road crash, A&W launches Bison Burger
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 4:55PM CST
1. Man convicted of violent sexual assault eligible for release after three months in jail
The victim of a violent sexual assault is outraged over how her case is being handled by the Ministry of Justice.
2. Regina residents wake to banging on door, three masked suspects with a gun: RPS
Police are asking the public for information after Regina residents woke to three masked people at their window with a gun.
3. Regina man facing impaired driving charges following Ring Road crash
A 31-year-old Regina man is facing impaired driving charges, after a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided on Ring Road on Saturday morning, according to police.
4. A&W launches Sask. produced Bison Burger
After receiving backlash for their Beyond-Meat Burger ad, A&W has now launched a prairie-raised Bison Burger in Saskatchewan.
Click here for the full story
5. Woman attacked with bear spray, machete, police search for two suspects
Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was attacked with a machete and bear spray, and then robbed.