1. Man convicted of violent sexual assault eligible for release after three months in jail

The victim of a violent sexual assault is outraged over how her case is being handled by the Ministry of Justice.

Click here for the full story

2. Regina residents wake to banging on door, three masked suspects with a gun: RPS

Police are asking the public for information after Regina residents woke to three masked people at their window with a gun.

Click here for the full story

3. Regina man facing impaired driving charges following Ring Road crash

A 31-year-old Regina man is facing impaired driving charges, after a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided on Ring Road on Saturday morning, according to police.

Click here for the full story

4. A&W launches Sask. produced Bison Burger

After receiving backlash for their Beyond-Meat Burger ad, A&W has now launched a prairie-raised Bison Burger in Saskatchewan.

Click here for the full story

5. Woman attacked with bear spray, machete, police search for two suspects

Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was attacked with a machete and bear spray, and then robbed.

Click here for the full story