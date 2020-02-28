Top stories: Voyeurism charges, Tournament of Hearts wraps, SkyPark opens in Regina
1. Man charged with voyeurism after cameras discovered in Tim Hortons bathroom, police say
A Regina man has been charged with voyeurism after police say they found cameras in a woman's washroom at a north Regina restaurant.
2. Foul play not suspected after man, 24, found dead
Regina police do not think foul play was a factor in the death of a 24-year-old man who was found on Sunday morning.
3. Moose Jaw’s 2nd Scotties Tournament of Hearts a success, officials say
Volunteers and officials for both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the City of Moose Jaw are calling the event a success.
4. SkyPark Regina to hold grand opening
SkyPark is now open in Regina, offering a variety of fun and thrilling activities for all ages.
5. Here's what you need to know about radon in your home
A national study has found around half the homes in Regina, and around one-third of the homes in Saskatchewan, exceed Health Canada's maximum acceptable level of radon.