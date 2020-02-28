1. Man charged with voyeurism after cameras discovered in Tim Hortons bathroom, police say

A Regina man has been charged with voyeurism after police say they found cameras in a woman's washroom at a north Regina restaurant.

2. Foul play not suspected after man, 24, found dead

Regina police do not think foul play was a factor in the death of a 24-year-old man who was found on Sunday morning.

3. Moose Jaw’s 2nd Scotties Tournament of Hearts a success, officials say

Volunteers and officials for both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the City of Moose Jaw are calling the event a success.

4. SkyPark Regina to hold grand opening

SkyPark is now open in Regina, offering a variety of fun and thrilling activities for all ages.

5. Here's what you need to know about radon in your home

A national study has found around half the homes in Regina, and around one-third of the homes in Saskatchewan, exceed Health Canada's maximum acceptable level of radon.

