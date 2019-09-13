1. WestJet has cancelled these flights out of Regina because of continued Boeing Max grounding

WestJet has cancelled several direct flights to hot destinations out of Regina due to the continued grounding of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, the Regina International Airport says.

2. Family believes Midale man missing in mountains near Banff has died

It has been a week since a Saskatchewan man from Midale was last seen in the mountains North of Banff, at Lake Abraham in Clearwater County. After an extensive search the family believes he has passed away.

3. Regina vape shop owner disputes Health Canada warning

The owner of a Regina vape shop says he’s paying close attention to news from the United States of five deaths related to vaping.

4. Regina man missing in central Alberta found dead, RCMP says

A Regina man who went missing in central Alberta over the weekend has been found dead, the RCMP says.

5. Price tag on Capital Pointe location slashed from $8.5M to $2M

Buying Capital Pointe just got a 'hole' lot cheaper.

The asking price for the vacant property at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street was originally listed as $8.5 million on Good Friday.

