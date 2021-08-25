REGINA -- A tornado touched down near Ituna, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said it received reports and photos of the tornado. It was seen east of Ituna around 3 p.m. No damage was reported.

The tornado was given a preliminary rating of EF0, which is the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale for wind damage. EF0 tornados have wind speeds at approximately 90 to 130 km/h.

This is the third tornado confirmed in Saskatchewan over 24 hours, following storms near Hodgeville and Kindersley on Monday evening.