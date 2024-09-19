REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado confirmed near Langbank, Sask.: ECCC

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Langbank, Sask.

    According to a weather summary of the event, the tornado touched down at approximately 4:52 p.m.

    The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), in collaboration with ECCC, will be conducting an on-site survey to confirm any damage left by the storm.

    According to the NTP’s dashboard, the over land tornado touched down approximately 11 kilometres east of Langbank.

    ECCC is currently searching for pictures or reports of any damage the tornado may have caused.

    Anybody with information is encouraged to call 1-800-239-0484 or to email storm@ec.gc.ca or post using #skstorm.

    Langbank is located approximately 173 kilometres east of Regina

