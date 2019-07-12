

CTV Regina





Environment and Climate Change Canada downgraded a tornado warning affecting parts of southern Saskatchewan to a severe thunderstorm warning around 5 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong winds could affect the RM of Happy Valley including Big Beaver and the RM of Hart Butte including Coronach.

There are also multiple thunderstorm watches and warnings in the southern portion of the province that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Keep an eye on the Environment and Climate Change Canada website for updates on watches and warnings throughout the province.