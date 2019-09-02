

Brendan Ellis, CTV News Regina





The tornado warning for areas around Balgonie, Piapot, Lumsden, Regina Beach and Craven has ended.

Check the CTV Regina Weather Centre to stay up to date with the latest watches and warnings.

A tornado warning was put into effect around 5:30 on Monday for areas around the city of Regina, including parts of the R.M. of Edenwold and Lumsden.

The affected areas listed in the warning include Balgonie, Piapot, Lumsden, Regina Beach and Craven.

Environment and Climate Change Canada recommends that people in these areas to be on the lookout for adverse weather and take safety precautions.

Some people in the Lumsden area took to twitter after reportedly seeing what looked like a funnel cloud in the area.