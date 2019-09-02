Tornado warning for areas surrounding Regina ends
A photo of what looks like a funnel cloud in the Lumsden area. (Courtesy: Bill Zalapski)
Brendan Ellis, CTV News Regina
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 5:50PM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2019 6:37PM CST
The tornado warning for areas around Balgonie, Piapot, Lumsden, Regina Beach and Craven has ended.
A tornado warning was put into effect around 5:30 on Monday for areas around the city of Regina, including parts of the R.M. of Edenwold and Lumsden.
The affected areas listed in the warning include Balgonie, Piapot, Lumsden, Regina Beach and Craven.
Environment and Climate Change Canada recommends that people in these areas to be on the lookout for adverse weather and take safety precautions.
Some people in the Lumsden area took to twitter after reportedly seeing what looked like a funnel cloud in the area.
