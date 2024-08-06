REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado warning for Carnduff area cancelled: Environment Canada

    Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were issued for the Carnduff area in southeastern Saskatchewan. (Source: ECCC) Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were issued for the Carnduff area in southeastern Saskatchewan. (Source: ECCC)
    Share

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) briefly warned of potential funnel clouds for regions of southeastern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

    Issued at 5:25 p.m., the weather service warned of potential tornados forming in the Mount Pleasant area including Carnduff.

    A severe system of severe thunderstorms that triggered warnings all across central and southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday were also responsible for the tornado concerns.

    The ECCC said the system in question was located 10 kilometres southwest of Carnduff and was moving at 55km/h.

    The Oxbow/Northgate area was also under a tornado warning but it was quickly cancelled after issue.

    All remaining tornado warnings were cancelled just prior to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News