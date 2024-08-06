Tornado warning for Carnduff area cancelled: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) briefly warned of potential funnel clouds for regions of southeastern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Issued at 5:25 p.m., the weather service warned of potential tornados forming in the Mount Pleasant area including Carnduff.

A severe system of severe thunderstorms that triggered warnings all across central and southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday were also responsible for the tornado concerns.

The ECCC said the system in question was located 10 kilometres southwest of Carnduff and was moving at 55km/h.

The Oxbow/Northgate area was also under a tornado warning but it was quickly cancelled after issue.

All remaining tornado warnings were cancelled just prior to 6 p.m. Tuesday.