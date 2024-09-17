Tornado warning for parts of southwestern Sask. lifted

A tornado warning, which was issued for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening, has been lifted.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning around 5:49 p.m., noting that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

Affected areas included Whiska Creek, Vanguard, Neville, and Pambrun, and the R.M. of Aubergne, including Ponteix and Aneroid.

The warnings were lifted just before 6:30 p.m.

The weather agency said damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall were possible, and advised people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approached.

Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes, ECCC said.