REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado warning for parts of southwestern Sask. lifted

    A photo shared by storm chaser Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, Sask. on July 8, 2022. (Twitter/@LostInSk) A photo shared by storm chaser Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, Sask. on July 8, 2022. (Twitter/@LostInSk)
    Share

    A tornado warning, which was issued for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening, has been lifted. 

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning around 5:49 p.m., noting that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

    Affected areas included Whiska Creek, Vanguard, Neville, and Pambrun, and the R.M. of Aubergne, including Ponteix and Aneroid. 

    The warnings were lifted just before 6:30 p.m. 

    The weather agency said damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall were possible, and advised people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approached.

    Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes, ECCC said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News