A tornado warning is currently in effect for south-central Saskatchewan.

The warning includes Dollard, Mankota, Shaunavon, Val Marie, Orkney, Monchy, Eastend, Ravenscrag, Glentworth and Fir Mountain.

Environment Canada says there is one potential tornado about 35 kilometres northeast of Frontier and another near Val Marie.

The weather agency says tornados are potentially dangerous and life-threatening.

Anyone who sees a tornado should take cover immediately indoors or in a low spot.