Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a tornado warning for a portion of southern Saskatchewan.

Areas include the RM of Old Post and the RM of Poplar Valley.

According to the weather agency, a severe thunderstorm moving through the area could produce a tornado. There is also a chance of damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

ECCC says storms like this one can be dangerous and life-threatening. Anyone in the area is encouraged to seek shelter if the storm approaches.

There are also multiple thunderstorm watches and warnings in the southern portion of the province.