Tornado warning issued for portion of southern Sask.
An unconfirmed tornado is shown near Coronach on July 12, 2019 (Courtesy: Craig Eger)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 4:34PM CST
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a tornado warning for a portion of southern Saskatchewan.
Areas include the RM of Old Post and the RM of Poplar Valley.
According to the weather agency, a severe thunderstorm moving through the area could produce a tornado. There is also a chance of damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.
ECCC says storms like this one can be dangerous and life-threatening. Anyone in the area is encouraged to seek shelter if the storm approaches.
There are also multiple thunderstorm watches and warnings in the southern portion of the province.