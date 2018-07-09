

CTV Regina





Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for south-central Saskatchewan, including Chaplin, Coderre, Courval, Shamrock, Kelstern, Morthlach, Parkbeg, Bengough, Coronach, Willow Bunch and St. Victor.

According to the weather agency, a severe thunderstorm moving through the area could produce a tornado. Winds, large hail and intense rainfall could also result from the storm.

An earlier warning in place for R.M. of Excelsior and the R.M. of Morse has been downgraded to a tornado watch.

If a tornado does form, Environment Canada says to take cover indoors away from walls and windows, or lie in a low spot.