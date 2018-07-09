Tornado warning issued for south-central Sask.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 4:06PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 9, 2018 5:05PM CST
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for south-central Saskatchewan, including Chaplin, Coderre, Courval, Shamrock, Kelstern, Morthlach, Parkbeg, Bengough, Coronach, Willow Bunch and St. Victor.
According to the weather agency, a severe thunderstorm moving through the area could produce a tornado. Winds, large hail and intense rainfall could also result from the storm.
An earlier warning in place for R.M. of Excelsior and the R.M. of Morse has been downgraded to a tornado watch.
If a tornado does form, Environment Canada says to take cover indoors away from walls and windows, or lie in a low spot.