Tornado warning issued near Leader, Gull Lake: Environment Canada
A funnel cloud develops near Calgary, Alta. on June 21, 2015. (courtesy: Linda Fauth)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:33PM CST
Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for Leader and Gull Lake.
At 5:09 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists were following a severe thunderstorm that is may produce a tornado.
The potential tornado is located approximately 10 km east of Fox Valley and is tracking to the east-northeast at 30 km per hour.
Impacted rural municipalities include Fox Valley, Pittville including Hazlet, Big Stick including Golden Prairie and Piapot.