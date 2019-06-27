

CTV Regina





Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for Leader and Gull Lake.

At 5:09 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists were following a severe thunderstorm that is may produce a tornado.

The potential tornado is located approximately 10 km east of Fox Valley and is tracking to the east-northeast at 30 km per hour.

Impacted rural municipalities include Fox Valley, Pittville including Hazlet, Big Stick including Golden Prairie and Piapot.