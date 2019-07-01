Tornado warnings ended, thunderstorm warnings remain in Sask.
Lightning during a storm in Regina on July 1, 2019 (Darrell Romuld / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 5:30PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 1, 2019 7:14PM CST
A tornado warning has ended in Saskatchewan, but Environment Canada is still warning of severe thunderstorms in many areas in southern Saskatchewan.
The weather agency says there is a storm moving through southern Saskatchewan. The storm has moved east throughout the afternoon.
A tornado warning for Spring Valley and Cardross ended around 6 p.m., and extended to Wilcox shortly after. The warning moved through Rouleau before it was cancelled shortly after 7 p.m.
Anyone who sees threatening weather should take cover immediately.
There are also many thunderstorm warnings in place in a large portion of southern Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Roughriders game was delayed by lightning on Monday night.