

CTV Regina





A tornado watch has been put into place for some areas of southern Saskatchewan including the City of Regina, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The watch was put into effect around 5:30 p.m. for areas near the City of Regina, Assiniboia, Estevan, Fort Qu’Appelle and Moose Jaw.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has a full list of all areas affected by watches and warnings on their website.

Intense thunderstorms throughout southern Saskatchewan have created potential for isolated tornadoes into the evening.

These storms can also produce very large hail, strong winds, and torrential downpours.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said this is a dangerous and potentially life threatening situation. People are being advised to take shelter if you hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud, swirling debris, flying debris or if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, residents should go to a room on the lowest floor of a building, away from outside walls and windows like a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.